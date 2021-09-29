Tanzania: Locals Praise Foreign Experts Training Them at SGR Project

CONSTRUCTION of the marshalling yard-part of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project at Kwala area in Coast Region is at over 90 per cent to completion, with Tanzanians workers showing appreciation to foreign experts who were training them on how to build it.

Marshalling yard refers to a large railway workshop in which freight wagons are organised into trains and where engines, carriages, are kept when not in use.

Showing their appreciation, the Kwala- Ngerengere Project Supervisor in the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), Engineer Kelvin Kimambo told the 'Daily News' recently that: "A lot of construction was carried out by Tanzanians working as sub-contractors, locomotive drivers and related work and at least they learnt unique things from the experts." Some were trained as drivers of heavy machineries, workers in hazardous goods (nuclear radiation), storage water tank capable of carrying 300,000 litres of water and guards in escort of such expensive facilities.

He further said the implementation of the facility including addressing cargo pile- up at Dar es Salaam Port presented with unique skills they lacked before.

The Daily News visited the project and observed constructed buildings, including a workshop for wagons and fire extinguisher house constructed Tanzanians through sub-contractors.

For instance, workers of Magare subcontracting company were finalizing installation of some machines in the workshop.

One of the employees, Mr Alphan Lumando said the project has helped him to know how to operate several machines, mostly 'scissor lift, pallet jack, cherry picker and forklift.

"I joined the Company immediately after I finished my Form Four education. I had no skills, but I learned a lot from foreign experts along the way. Now, I am able to work on my own with the skills I acquired even in major projects," he said.