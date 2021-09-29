Rwanda Football League Postponed to October 30

28 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football governing body, Ferwafa has confirmed that the 2021/22 national football season will kick off on October 30 from the initial date of October 17.

Ferwafa head of competitions, Felix Nzeyimana informed the clubs that the decision was based on the conclusions of the Executive Committee held on September 22, 2021, that decided the new date.

The main reason for the postponement is for the second division which is underway to first conclude. The second division league will end on October 11, and the top two teams will be promoted to the top flight league.

Under the previous schedule, the second division would have been completed with just 5 days left until the first round of the season began, which means the promoted teams would not have gotten time to prepare for the top division, and that is why Ferwafa added two more weeks.

The 5-5 quota rule regarding the restriction of foreign players in the topflight league will be used next season.

APR, Police, and Marines are the only three top-tier sides that strictly only use Rwandan players, since 2013.

