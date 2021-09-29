Tanzania: President Samia Efforts to Attract Investors Pay Off

SIGNS of a bright future for Tanzania's economy are evident on the account of the concerted efforts made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to restore investors' confidence. Numbers don't lie.

The 7tri/- worth investments registered in just six months of President Samia's reign show that the country's economy is on the right track. Investment is the building block on which an economy is built.

It is the main source of employment creation and the main factor of economic growth and poverty alleviation.

The increased flow of investments did not come overnight but was a result of President Samia's pledges to offer incentives to strategic investors and dismantle hurdles that discourage them from doing business in the country.

President Samia told the Dodoma City residents at the Chinangali Park shortly after arriving from Dar es Salaam on Sunday that big numbers of investors are continuing to come and a lot more are exploring opportunities in various sectors.

The country is in great need of massive investments particularly in the manufacturing sector that will subsequently create jobs for the majority of Tanzanians.

The government is continuing to invest heavily in various infrastructure projects including roads, energy, railway, purchase of new planes and building several structures to strengthen investment.

These are important prerequisites that make Tanzania the most preferred destination for investors from different parts of the world and ultimately steer up economic growth.

Thanks to the government's emphasis on creating a friendly investment climate, we have witnessed increased investment in the industrial sector with new industries built in different parts of the country.

The mushrooming of industries promises reliable markets for the raw materials produced in the country including agriculture, minerals and fisheries.

Recently, President Samia made an important move to promote the country's investment and tourist attractions globally by filming the 'Royal Tour' documentary.

The Royal Tour documentary project has made things easier for the tourism sector and its many players. This has, in just a short period, attracted more than 30 travel agents from the United States of America, France, and Lithuania to visit Tanzania.

Therefore, time is now for Tanzanians to come together and support President Samia's efforts to attract more investments into the country in order to build strong economic growth and ultimately improve living standards.