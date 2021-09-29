Tanzania: Samia Calls for Mass Education on Coronavirus Vaccine

28 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan urged religious leaders to help educate their members about coronavirus and vaccine currently administered freely and voluntarily across the country.

Addressing clerics and bishops of the Anglican Church of Tanzania at the church's 50th anniversary held in Dodoma, President Samia it is important for the citizen to be well informed about the vaccine.

"Vaccine helps reduce complications as well as mortality," she said. "We have to use all means necessary and vaccine is one of them."

Apparently some church members had managed to develop a locally made-vaccine claimed to battle coronavirus. President Samia hailed the initiative insisting that her administration would help verify the efficacy of the vaccine with health authorities before mass production.

"Let me congratulate the youth from this church who are trying to get a vaccine... We will help send some samples to international institutions for testing and if approved it can be allowed so that more people will get vaccinated," she noted.

