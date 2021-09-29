Somalia: Somaliland Electoral Delegates to Elect Six Senators Today

Electoral Delegates from the northern regions of Somaliland are set to elect six senators to Somalia's Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Northern Region Electoral Commission has announced the names of the candidates running for six of the 11 seats in the Upper House of the Northern regions of Somaliland.

The first seat will be contested by Abdi Hashi Abdillahi, the speaker of the upper house, and Said Omar Hussein.

The second seat will be contested by Salah Ahmed Jama, the FGS Minister of Constitution and former Chief Justice Ibrahim Lidle Suleiman.

The third seat will be contested by three candidates namely Prof. Mohamed Mohamud Allabari, Prof. Abdi Ismail Samatar, Abdirahman Osman Ali

The fourth seat will be contested by FGS Information Minister Osman Abokor Dubbe and Abdikarim Mohamed Hassan.

Layla Ahmed Ismail and Mohamed Mohamud Abdi will run for the fifth seat.

Bilal Idris Abdillahi Zeinab Ahmed Boqore is running for the sixth seat.

Security has been beefed up in Mogadishu, where the Somali National Army (SNA) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been deployed in the streets.