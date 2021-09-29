Tanzania: Govt Considers Tax Exemption on "Religious Service"

AUTHORITIES are reevaluating activities under religious institutions to identify business and services offered by the ministry-the move that will help the government award exclusive tax exemptions on not for profit activities.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Tuesday in Dodoma during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Anglican Church, that only institution that are legitimately providing service will be awarded the tax holiday.

"Some institutions are basically providing education and health services. These institutions will also be considered on grounds that the charges they impose is almost the same to private sector," she said. "So definitely, those doing service will receive the tax waiver."

She insisted institutions that are getting profit in the name of service will continue paying tax.