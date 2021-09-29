Tanzania: Govt Considers Tax Exemption on "Religious Service"

28 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

AUTHORITIES are reevaluating activities under religious institutions to identify business and services offered by the ministry-the move that will help the government award exclusive tax exemptions on not for profit activities.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Tuesday in Dodoma during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Anglican Church, that only institution that are legitimately providing service will be awarded the tax holiday.

"Some institutions are basically providing education and health services. These institutions will also be considered on grounds that the charges they impose is almost the same to private sector," she said. "So definitely, those doing service will receive the tax waiver."

She insisted institutions that are getting profit in the name of service will continue paying tax.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X