Tanzania: Samia Appoints Mbega New Ambassador to India

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ambassador Anisa Mbega to be a High Commissioner of Tanzania's diplomatic mission in India.

Ambassador Mbega was a Director of Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the Ambassador Mbega takes over from Ambassador Baraka Haran Luvanda who has been transferred to head Tanzania's embassy in Japan.

The Statement went on to note that the President has also appointed Ambassador Innocent Shio to be the new head Tanzania's embassy in Ethiopia.

Shio was Acting Deputy Director of Administration, Finance and Planning at the College of Diplomacy in Dar es Salaam.