Tanzania: Access to Information Trends Impresses Editors

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) said on Monday there has been tremendous increase in access to information that enhance civic participation in development agenda across the country.

"Access to information among members of the public from relevant government authorities has increased unlike in past years, thanks to the introduction of modern information and communication technologies," Deodatus Balile, TEF's Chairman told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

He was speaking at the launch of access to information challenge as part of commemorating International Day for Universal Access to Informatio