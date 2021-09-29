Rwanda: Call for Stronger Trade Ties as Zimbabwean Embassy is Opened in Kigali

The Republic of Zimbabwe officially inaugurated its resident embassy in Kigali on September 28.

The Zimbabwean Ambassador to Rwanda, Charity Manyeruke, paid tribute to head of states of both countries for establishing resident embassies in the respective capitals, saying there are better days ahead for peoples of both countries.

She pointed out that deliberate efforts from both countries are needed to uplift economic ties.

"We are alive to the fact that today, the trade volumes between our two sister countries is very low, we must double our efforts to boost trade cooperation," Manyeruke said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava said that this is an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations.

"Several milestones have already been achieved, all aimed at deepening our relations... a clear indication of our collective commitment to a shared vision driven by a desire of the two countries to work together for the betterment of our citizens," he said.

Referring to the ongoing Rwanda-Zimbabwe trade and investment conference, he said that Zimbabwe is open for business and it also designated special economic zones which are geographical and commodity-based as a way of promoting foreign investment.

He also exhorted investors from the sister countries to take maximum advantage of existing "legal frameworks and excellent relations and exploit vast investment opportunities readily available in both countries."

Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the connection between "our people" has continued to grow due to joint works in fields of education, trade and investment, tourism, defence, and transport, among others.

Adding, it is no surprise that there is determination to stand up for Africa as a whole to attain the prosperity and dignity that people rightly deserve.

This, he said, is owing to the struggle to "liberate people from inequalities and divisionism," a trait shared with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe opened its doors to Rwanda in October 2019.