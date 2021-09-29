Nigeria: Insecurity Threatening Nigerian Democracy, Says Ipac

The National Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, has said that the spate of insecurity orchestrated by insurgents and bandits is threatening Nigeria democracy.

Nzenwa, who disclosed this in Katsina yesterday during an interactive session with government officials and security agencies in the state, explained that nothing works in a country where insecurity pervades, including democracy.

He said: "Democracy is being threatened in Nigeria. When insecurity pervades a system or undertakes a place nothing works there including democracy. So democracy is threatened."

Nzewa, who said the IPAC team was in Katsina on a security fact-finding mission, kicked against the call for the declaration of state of emergence in north-west region of the country.

According to him, "once you declared a state of emergency in a place everything that has to do with democratic tenets and culture seizes. It means in many years that this country has moved forward on account of stabilising democracy also dies."

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello on Security Matters, Mr. Ibrahim Katsina, said the state government has inaugurated conflicts resolution committees across the three senatorial zones of the state to tackle insecurity.

Katsina added that the state government also recruited and trained 500 vigilantes in order to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against banditry.