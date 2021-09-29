Nigeria: Insecurity Threatening Nigerian Democracy, Says Ipac

29 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

The National Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, has said that the spate of insecurity orchestrated by insurgents and bandits is threatening Nigeria democracy.

Nzenwa, who disclosed this in Katsina yesterday during an interactive session with government officials and security agencies in the state, explained that nothing works in a country where insecurity pervades, including democracy.

He said: "Democracy is being threatened in Nigeria. When insecurity pervades a system or undertakes a place nothing works there including democracy. So democracy is threatened."

Nzewa, who said the IPAC team was in Katsina on a security fact-finding mission, kicked against the call for the declaration of state of emergence in north-west region of the country.

According to him, "once you declared a state of emergency in a place everything that has to do with democratic tenets and culture seizes. It means in many years that this country has moved forward on account of stabilising democracy also dies."

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello on Security Matters, Mr. Ibrahim Katsina, said the state government has inaugurated conflicts resolution committees across the three senatorial zones of the state to tackle insecurity.

Katsina added that the state government also recruited and trained 500 vigilantes in order to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against banditry.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X