Tanzania: Govt Orders Upgrading of Ferry Dock for MV Mwanza

THE government has instructed the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) to upgrade berth for the new MV Mwanza dubbed 'Hapa Kazi Tu' ferry at Mwanza Port.

Inspecting the progress of the ship construction project, Works and Transport Deputy Minister Engineer Godfrey Kasekenya said the construction work of the ship has now reached 53.8 per cent.

The deputy minister noted that the construction is expected to be completed in September 2022 and later be tested and inspected by the Tanzania Shipping Agency (TASAC) before starting to provide services.

"This ferry is the largest on the Lake Victoria as it is 92.6- metre long, 17-metre wide, and 20-metre high, so MSCL in collaboration with TPA should ensure the parking infrastructure for this ship is upgraded.

The ship which is ready to start operation immediately is expected to solve challenges facing water transport services in Lake Victoria," said Kasekenya.

He added that so far the Government has paid the contractor more than 70 percent and thanked the President Samia Suluhu Hassan for endorsing funds for the construction work.

In addition, Eng Kasekenya said the completion of the ship will open economic and business opportunities in Mwanza city and neighboring regions of Musoma, Bukoba through the Port of Kemondo Bay as well as neighboring Uganda and Kenya.

For his part, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the MSCL, Philemon Bagambilana, told Deputy Minister Kasekenya that the construction of the MV Mwanza ship "hapaKaziTu" costs 39 million US dollars equivalent to 89.7bn/-.

Mr Bagambilana added that his company has completed the repair of the ship "New Victoria hapaKaziTu" at a cost of 25.5bn/- and "New Butiama hapaKaziTu" for 5.7bn/- and the ships are operating on the Lake.

The Acting Manager of Lake Victoria Port, Mr Vicent Steven, informed Deputy Minister Kasekenya that TPA has already conducted a feasibility study to expand and upgrade all docks that will handle ship and that they are currently in the process to acquire a contractor for the job.

The new MV Mwanza "Hapa Kazi Tu" is being built by contractors from GAS Entec Company and KANGNAM Corporation of South Korea and when completed it is expected to have capacity of carrying 1,200 passengers, 20 small cars, 3 large cars and 400 tons of cargo.