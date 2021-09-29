Tanzania: Ruvuma to Host Global Fertiliser Day

THE 2021 national focus to mark the Global Fertiliser Day will turn to Ruvuma Region where agriculture professionals, importers, local manufacturers and distributors of fertilisers as well as smallholder farmers will converge to celebrate fertilizers and their essential role in sustaining the country's burgeoning population.

The Global Fertiliser Day is marked worldwide on October 13 every year to remember the Haber-Bosch patent on synthesis of ammonia from air in 1908, which sowed the seeds for the Green Revolution of the early 20th century.

The southern region of Ruvuma, one of Tanzania's major food producing areas, has been picked to host this year's threeday (October 11 to 13) event of fertilizer exhibition for its reputation in the application of fertilisers and having a huge number of dealers of the commodity compared to other regions of the country.

"This will be the best opportunity for Ruvuma residents to be educated on the correct use of quality fertilisers and acquire knowledge on the science of the health of soil, and to learn various technologies involved in the industry," Dr Stephan Ngailo, the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA) Executive Director says.

"The aim of the exhibition is to mobilise stakeholders on the correct application of quality fertilisers in the agricultural sector, to learn modern technologies involved, and to get acquainted with the existing investment opportunities in the fertilizer and agricultural sectors," he explains.

TFRA is the organizer and coordinating agency of the event planned for Songea municipality beginning October 11 to 13. The agricultural sector in Tanzania is a key driver of social and economic development and will remain so in many years to come.

The sector generates 26.8 per cent of the gross domestic product, 24 percent of exports and employs over 75 per cent of the rural population where the majority of the poor reside.

Today, widespread adoption of agricultural technologies has lifted millions of people out of poverty and famine, allowing the world to grow and develop as we know it.

The Global Fertiliser Day is an international initiative supported by the global fertilizer industry associations with the aim of educating the people on the benefits and uses of fertilizers, and worldwide encouragement of innovation in agriculture for a sustainable future.

Fertilizers have helped revolutionise the agricultural sector, which in Tanzania, like other African countries, is the key economic driver. Delivering nitrogen, phosphorous and potash - the vitamins of life for plants - fertilisers are vital for improving farmer's yields.

The widespread use of fertilizers has made more food accessible and available in every corner of the world than ever before. Yet global food security remains a top international agenda and with the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2060, encouragement of innovation in agriculture and education about farming techniques are crucial for the future of nutrition.

Global Fertiliser Day was first launched in London in 2016, giving international agricultural professionals the opportunity to creatively discuss global food security and the sustainability of the future.

The goal is to spread knowledge and awareness about one of farming's most important ingredients and to highlight the need for continued agricultural research, innovation in agriculture, with the end goal of worldwide food sustainability at the core of the awareness campaign.

In Tanzania, TFRA has since its inception under Act No. 9 of 2009 spearheaded the enforcement of laws, policies, regulations governing the manufacturing, importation and use of and trade in fertilizers, or fertilizer supplements (FFS).

TFRA, under the Ministry of Agriculture, has the mandate of ensuring timely availability of quality FFS to all farmers in the country at affordable prices.

Under the Fertiliser act, which provides for fertilizer quality control, fertilizer dealers are required to ensure that FFS are packed and labeled in the manner prescribed in the regulations, says Dr Ngailo. He says the law prohibits the sale or distribution of adulterated or substandard fertilizer or fertilizer supplements.

"In performing its functions, TFRA regulates the quality and trade of FFS in the entire value chain including manufacturing, importation, domestic distribution, storage and exportation," he explains.

The agency's major four function categories related to FFS are quality assurance, domestic manufacturing, domestic and international trade facilitation, legal and international relations, research, training and extension.

Tanzania, a predominantly agricultural country employing 75 percent of the population, has ten fertilizer and two fertilizer supplement factories with 30 percent and 56 percent installed capacity utilization respectively.

The largest fertilizer plant of Minjingu in Manyara Region manufactures about 80 percent (100,000) of all the domestically manufactured FFS.

Fertilizer supplements (lime, dolomite and gypsum) are produced by the Tanga-based ABM Equipment Services and Dodoma Cement respectively.

According to Dr Ngailo, the total fertilizer soil requirement in Tanzania is 1,089,964 metric tonnes while fertilizer utilization is estimated to be 23-25kg/per hectare, equivalent to 50 percent of the Abuja Declaration of using 50kg/per hectare fertilizer nutrients.

He says utilization varies between 300,000-400,000 metric tonnes which is equivalent to 28-37 percent of the soil requirements.

Importance of fertilisers

In an agrarian country like Tanzania whereby the majority of its population derives its livelihood from farming, Dr Ngailo says fertilizers play a fundamental role of replacing the nutrients that crops remove from the soil. Increased fertilizer use, he explains, can lead to modest but immediate and important increases in yields, while the profitability of other technologies will be stifled without adequate plant nutrients.

Without the addition of fertilizers, he says crop yields and agricultural productivity would be significantly reduced. "That's why mineral fertilizers are used to supplement the soil's nutrient stocks with minerals that can be quickly absorbed and used by crops," he points out.

"With the country's population steadily growing, it is important that enough crops are produced each year to provide food, clothing and other agricultural products to people in the country," he explains.

"Fertilizers are essential to the security of the country's food supply, and they must be used properly. The manufacture, sale and transportation of fertilizers are heavily regulated to protect human health and the environment." Dr Ngailo says Tanzania's fertiliser sub-sector has ample investment opportunities in the fertiliser value chain.

These include manufacturing and packaging, international trade, clearing and forwarding, domestic distribution, market linkages, storage, financing, quality assurance and publicity.

The government through the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has opened windows for any investors in the fertilizer value chain.

TFRA is thus inviting more investors in fertilizer manufacturing as there are huge local and foreign markets, Dr Ngailo says. "Domestic manufacturing will reduce fertilizer prices, create employment for Tanzanians and contribute to the national economy at large," he adds.

Tanzania, a country with large tracts of arable land, boasts of an enabling environment for domestic fertilizer manufacturing based on the existence of political will, the ever increasing population (assured fertiliser markets), the presence of raw materials, huge local and foreign markets, favourable infrastructures -- roads, railway, ports, power - agro-processing industries and financial institutions.

The introduction of the fertilizer Bulk Procurement System (BPS) has enabled people with limited capital and experiences in the international trade dynamics to participate in the fertilizer import markets, according to Dr Ngailo.

He says this has been effected by TFRA collecting all fertilizer requirements and awarding a tender to one prequalified supplier (domestic or international) to import fertilizer on behalf of others and import using bank guarantees and letters of credit (1 percent fee per three months) to enable them pay within 180 days after receiving the bill of lading.

"This has increased market competitiveness that contributes to lowering fertilizer prices while increasing quality and utilization," he says.

Currently, the fertilizer domestic distribution is done through roads, railways and water and opportunities are available for investors in any of the distribution networks as most of roads are passable throughout the year to regions and most local government authorities.

So far, TFRA has issued licenses to more than 4,000 fertilizer business premises across the country. These help in fertilizer distribution countrywide. As a way of enhancing fertilizer availability, TFRA is currently mobilizing demand-driven markets for fertilizer users (agroprocessors, farmers' cooperative unions (FCU) and large scale farmers) to participate in the fertilizer importation through BPS.

"Their newness in the port clearance processes, bagging and transportation of fertilizers to farm level creates an opportunity for experienced clearing and forwarding agents (CFA) to facilitate the processes," a senior TFRA official says.

On input and output linkages, the government has instituted the warehouse receipt system (WRS) and farmers or agro-processors contract farming arrangements as a way of assuring farmers of reliable markets and better prices. The same arrangements pose opportunities for farmers to be provided with inputs by offtakers and or agro-processors through bank guarantees instead of expensive credit guarantees.

The increased fertilizer utilization has resulted into increased crop yield which has ultimately increased supply in the markets leading to lower prices. Low crop prices lower the farmers' fertilizer purchasing power in the following cropping season, explains Dr Ngailo.

Achievements

Playing a watch-dog since its establishment in 2012, TFRA has succeeded in ensuring that Tanzanian farmers have access to quality fertilisers whether imported or locally produced.

Between 2016/17 to 2019/20, a total of 103 fertilisers have been registered, adding to the list of other types of fertilisers whose quality has been assessed as better farm nutrients.

TFRA has also undertaken training of fertiliser inspectors while 632 traders were issued with licenses in 2016/17 and 1,501 in 2018/2019 respectively.

"Currently, substandard and fake fertilisers have been removed from the market. This task of controlling substandard fertilisers emanates from strengthening inspection activities, identifying all businesspeople through registration, making follow-ups and educating them on better storage and how to identify substandard fertilisers," the TFRA boss explains.

He says TFRA authorities are happy that fertiliser utilisation has jumped from 296,036 metric tonnes in 2015/16 to 364,968 metric tonnes in 2018/19, an increase of 23 percent.

"This increase is a result of government's introduction of BPS in the 2017/2018 farming season to enable smallholder farmers to increase fertiliser utilisation in their farms," he notes.

In August 2017, TFRA carried out a study which indicated that before the introduction of BPS, the average prices of fertilisers (DAP) ranged from 80,000/- to 100,000/- and Urea 60,000/- to 70,000/-.

After the introduction BPS, the average prices for DAP type of fertilisers fell from 60,000/- to 50,000/- while for Urea prices went down from 48,000/- to 36,000/-.

"The fall of these prices has empowered farmers to buy fertilisers and increase their utilisation," Dr Ngailo points out.

Increased fertiliser utilisation has subsequently triggered increased crop production, TFRA authorities say. For example, during the 2018/2019 farming season Tanzania had food SelfSufficiency Ratio of 124 percent.