Tanzania: Mwinyi Makes Other New Appointments

29 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Mr Ali Haji Mwadini a new Executive Editor of the governmentowned Newspapers Corporation in efforts to improve efficiency in public media institutions.

The Newspapers Corporation publishes Zanzibar Leo, Zaspot and Zanzibar Mail. President Mwinyi also appointed Mr Suleiman Abdulla Salim to be the new Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Broadcasting Commission (ZBC), Mr Hiji Dadi Shajak new Managing Director of Zanzibar Multiplex Company (ZMUX) and Mr Hassan Simba Hassan chairperson of ZMUX Board.

The ZMUX is the only Government multiplexer registered company, under The Company Decree (CAP 153) owned by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

The company offers sales services for 'ZMUX decoders' as well as antennas, remote and wire. In the appointments, Mr Mwalim Ali Mwalim becomes the new Chairperson of the Zanzibar National Sports Council (BTMZ), Mr Ali Khamis Mohamed appointed as the Director of Zanzibar Town Municipal Council (Unguja) and Mr Robert Laurian Mweiro the new director- ICT Inspection Unit of the Zanzibar Office of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The statement signed by the Eng Zena Ahmed Said - The Chief Secretary also sayid that the president has revoked the appointment of Eng Fauzia Sinde Hassan as the Deputy Director of the Roads Agency.

