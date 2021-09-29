Tanzania: New Initiative to Enliven Tanga City

The Livinglab Initiative, which collects important data from Tanga Region, is expected to promote the region internationally in terms of environmental clearness and availability of its information digitally.

The three-year project is implemented in collaboration with Tanga City Council, Ardhi University (ARU) and Tanzania Data Lab under the sponsorship of Botnar Foundation of Switzerland.

This was revealed by the Director of Tanzania Data Lab, Mr Stephen Chacha, when he was speaking during a meeting with Tanga Councilors and other stakeholders to improve data that was collected in nine wards of Tanga Region.

The nine wards have already received digital maps which indicate different information's (GIS) from their wards which will help to improve waste management collection and detection of unsafe areas.

Mr Chacha said the maps which ware prepared by ARU students also indicate the information of important areas, including streets, buildings and systems which will be used for development plan of the Tanga City.

He mentioned the wards which benefited from the project as Chumbageni, Central, Ngamiani Kaskazini, Ngamiani Kusini, Ngamiani Kati, Majengo, Usagara, Duga and Nguvumali.

Chacha said the Livinglab Initiative intends to facilitate the use of data in decision making and development plans of the City.

Chacha said apart from uplifting the Tanga City, the project will also exposes different economic opportunities for youth in the region who have been involved in every stage of the implementation of the project. He said the data were collected by the Ardhi University students and some youth from Tanga Region adding that they have done tremendous job because the data will be helpful for the development of Tanga City.

"Now you can use your mobile phone to search different information's on Tanga, the project has identified streets and other important areas of the region and it become easy for many businesses to take place online" he said The Deputy Mayor of Tanga Region, Joseph Colyvas said the project has come at a very convenient time and has helped the information of the Tanga City to be available all over the world through a mobile phone.

He said the project has unveils different important issues including open spaces in the region, unsafe areas, waste collection point adding that to a great extent it will help to solve land problems.

" Foundation Botnar who is our sponsor have told us here today that there are 7bn/- that is expected for development of Tanga Region, this is good news to us, so I urge government officials and other stakeholders to collaborate fully with this sponsor because we can see the bright future of our City," he said ARU student, Happy William, who participated in the data collection said apart from the knowledge she has also gained experience of using information technology to solve different problems surrounding the society.

Another ARU student, who also participated in the project Rasi Mbwana, said the project has opened his eyes on different opportunities that are available in Tanga City.