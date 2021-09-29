Tanzania: WB Lauds Execution of Strategic Projects

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday met with the Vice-President of the World Bank for Eastern and South- ern Africa, Dr Hafez Ghanem, during which, he lauded the government for implementing practical various development projects easing lives in the country.

Equally, Dr Ghanem thanked President Samia for the continuous cooperation with the WB in implementing agreed development projects in the country.

Elaborating, he emphasized on the WB's commitment to cooperate with the gover ment in empowering women economically through educa- tion and health.

Dr Ghanem further said the bank was ready to cooperate with the government in purchasing and supplying Co- vid-19 as well as supporting awareness campaigns on the importance of vaccination.

On her part President Samia stressed on the government's priorities including improving social services and implement- ing strategic projects.

In particular, she stressed on her government's focus in improving social services as education and health.

The two held the meeting at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

The Head of State further told the WB boss that the gov- ernment currently reviews tax policies in a participatory man- ner by engaging stakeholders in order to improve business and investment environment.

President Samia said the objective of improving busi- ness and investment environ- ment is to strengthen private sector and make it competitive and contribute more to creation of employments.

She also elaborated on the ongoing government's efforts to boost efficiency in revenue collection by effectively utiliz- ing Information, Communica- tion and Technologies (ICT).

Meanwhile, President Samia, on Tuesday assigned the new ambassadors she appointed recently to represent Tanzania to two countries.

According to a statement from State House, the two assigned diplomats are Anisa Mbega and Innocent Shio.

While Ambassador Mbega will go to India, her counterpart Mr Shio will be sta- tioned in Ethiopia.

In the list, President Samia transferred Baraka Luvanda to Japan from India.

Before the new assignment, Ambassador Mbega was heading the Diaspora Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Af- rican Cooperation, while Am- bassador Shio was the Deputy Director for Finance and Ad- ministration at the Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR).