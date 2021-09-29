Tanzania: Makalla Issues Ultimatum on Hawkers Relocation

Tudarco — Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has given until October 18 for district and local authorities to reallocate petty traders to designated areas.

Makalla stated this during a press conference in the city during a meeting with local leaders and executives sought to address grievances of the region's citizens.

This was as a result of the directives given by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to relocate them from unauthorized areas to the designated ones.

The RC made it clear that the operation was not for discouraging the petty traders but just to relocate them to the formal areas and allow them to continue with their businesses as usual.

He also stated that currently the ongoing operation, which will take a month, is to educate the petty traders on where they will be relocated to. Makalla emphasized that by 18th of October all petty traders should be assured of their areas where they would conduct their businesses.

"I want all petty traders to be sure of their allocated business areas by the stipulated time, do not wait until 18th of next month to start following up on where you should be positioned... start now," stressed the RC.

Furthermore, he urged the traders to start following up on the matter in the district commissioners and business officers to get to know their areas since 'machinga' information desks have now been established and have already started coordinating them on where they should move to.

Apart from that, Makalla applauded the chairperson of petty traders in Dar es Salaam for taking the initiative to educate fellow vendors that they should move to their designated areas and conduct their businesses comfortably without disturbing city dwellers.

"I would like to give credit to the hawkers' leaders who have been voluntarily going around areas in the city persuading their fellow traders to relocate from informal places to the authorized business places," the RC noted.

In addition, Dar es Salaam RC highly-praised President Samia for her efforts to improve working spaces for business persons in Kariakoo market as she greatly cares about them.

"The President has instructed us to give her suggestions on how to improve the environment of Kariakoo market so that many entrepreneurs could come back to a conducive environment which will encourage them to carry out their businesses smoothly," Makalla said.