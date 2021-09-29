Tanzania: Goal Drought Woes Haunt Simba

Tudarco — GOAL drought hit the second-day Premier League matches as only two goals were netted in the three matches staged in three venues on Tuesday.

Simba who enjoyed a goal galore in the past two seasons, failed to score on Tuesday as they were held to a barren draw by Biashara United.

At Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya City claimed a slim 1-0 victory over Tanzania Prisons while Dodoma Jiji claimed a 1-0 win over Ruvu Shooting at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

As opposed to five goals netted when the league officially opened its kick off on Monday, yesterday's goal average hit 0.6, too inferior to the 1.6 average during the openers.

After the six matches played yesterday, Namungo, who beat Geita Gold 2-0, command the score sheet, followed by Azam, Mbeya Kwanza, Coastal Union, Dodoma City, and Mbeya City who have each netted one goal.

At Karume Stadium in Musoma, there was a tight en- counter between Simba and Biashara United, who represent Tanzania in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Both teams showed quality and created dangerous attempts that could have awarded them goals.

This becomes Simba's third consecutive game without a goal.

Their first encounter against TP Mazembe saw them los- ing 1-0; the second match was against Young Africans in the Community Shield match and they again lost 1-0.

Among the wasted golden chances Simba created was a penalty in the dying minutes when Pape Sakho was fouled inside the penalty box by Biashara United defender Salum Kipanga.

It was very sad moment for Simba when the team's skip- per John Bocco failed to convert the spot-kick as his feeble shot was punched to safety James Ssetuba.

Earlier in the 20th, 22nd and 37th minutes Simba made serious raids, but none of them bore fruits.

In the 20th minute, Larry Bwalya created a good chance for Medie Kagere to give Simba the lead, but his header went wide.

Bwalya and Hassan Dilunga who marshaled the middle terrain frequently tried to feed strikers Kagere and Bocco, but the bumpy pitch frustrated their efforts.

Still, Biashara United solid defence was strong to with- stand Simba's pressure.

Bwalya, at his best form, played brilliantly and managed to feed Kagere whose deadly finishing almost gave Simba a goal in the 22nd minute, but Biashara United custodian Sse- tuba stood firm between the posts.

Biashara United, most often responded strongly to the at- tacks and in the 35th minute their slippery striker Denis Nk- ane failed to connect home a cross sent to him by Ramadhani Chombo.

Kagere got another chance in the 37th minute, but his header went wide.

Biashara United responded it a few minutes before the halftime through Nkane, but he too squandered the clear chance.

Atupele Green of Biashara United was among of the stars of yesterday's match, as he had excellent possession, dis- turbed Simba's defence line from time to time.

Erasto Nyoni attempted to pick a goal for Simba SC in the 68th minute, with a long-range strike that flew high on the target