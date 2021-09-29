Kenya: I Have No Preferred Successor, Says Hassan Joho

Faced with a dilemma of endorsing his deputy yet two of his close associates are also jostling to succeed him, Governor Hassan Joho has opted not to take sides in the Mombasa county chief's contest.

While Mr William Kingi has been his loyal deputy during the second term, the entry into the gubernatorial race by his long-time backer Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and rival-turned-ally businessman Suleiman Shahbal has the governor at crossroads.

The three are eyeing the ODM ticket to run for the governor's seat in a contest that has also attracted Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo (Wiper) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Dr Kingi, who has been Mr Joho's second-in-command since 2017 when the governor fell out with his former deputy, is banking on their cordial relations to secure the governor's support.

The former lecturer has been managing county affairs whenever his boss is away for official and business trips abroad, sometimes even for months.

Mr Joho has praised him as a competent leader.

"There was no leadership vacuum; my able deputy is always in-charge. He is very competent," Mr Joho said responding to criticism that he was abdicating his duty as county chief given his long absence.

Mended fences

Mr Shahbal, Mr Joho's arch rival in the 2013 and 2017 elections, defected from the ruling Jubilee party to join ODM where Mr Joho is the deputy party leader.

Since the governor's re-election in 2017, the two have mended fences and Mr Shahbal has joined the governor in initiating projects, the latest being the Sh6 billion Buxton housing project.

In 2017, when Mr Joho won with 221, 177 votes, Mr Shahbal was runner-up with 69,515 votes while Mr Omar, then a Wiper candidate, garnered 43, 787 votes.

Mr Nassir, son of the late veteran Kanu politician Sharif Nassir, had hoped that being an ODM MP, and one close to both Mr Joho and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, he would secure the governor's endorsement.

Both Mr Nassir and Dr Kingi have openly tried to persuade the governor to back them, often in forums where both are in attendance, an appeal Mr Joho has avoided to commit to until recently when he declared he had no preferred successor.

On Monday, in the presence of the two, Mr Joho announced he will not endorse anyone ahead of next year's General Elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He asked the aspirants to fight it out.

"My brothers who are fighting for the governor's seat, may God wish you well. Let them fight for their positions. I have done enough and next year will leave the office," responded Mr Joho.

However, the governor urged the aspirants to ensure his legacy on cohesion is maintained.

"Our diversity is our strength. Let's abhor ethnicity," he said.

Dr Kingi has been urging the residents to elect him in next year's polls to allow him complete pending projects.

Cohesion

"Mr Joho brought cohesion, tackled insecurity in Mombasa and improved infrastructure. I want to complete his legacy projects. I am the most suitable among the contestants to inherit his seat," said Dr Kingi.

Mr Nassir got a boost after Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, the only woman who had expressed interest in the governor's seat, withdrew from the race in his favour.

Ms Mboko said she would defend her seat.

Mr Joho defended his leadership saying he has fought for the interests of the people of Mombasa including on port issues and improving the city's economy.

The governor said the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga had seen him lobby for the county to receive goodies like construction of roads.

Political pundits suggest whoever clinches the ODM ticket will win the race.

"ODM is still a popular party in Mombasa, this makes it easy for whoever will clinch the ticket to succeed Governor Joho. That is why the three contenders want that ticket," said Mr Philip Mbaji, a political analyst.