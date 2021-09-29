Nigeria: We'll Continue to Fight Terrorism, Banditry - Buhari

29 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government will continue to provide the platform for all the security agencies in the country to fight terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

President Buhari spoke through Vice President Yomi Osibanjo in Port Harcourt on Tuesday at the official inauguration of 'Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Protection Unit, Base 6, Omagwa', in Rivers State.

It was constructed and donated to the police by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his speech, said NDDC had about 13777 abandoned projects saying that the commission would complete the important projects across the Niger Delta region.

The Interim Administrator of NDDC, Effiong Akwa, said the project was handed over to the police as a way of fostering good relationships with the security agencies.

