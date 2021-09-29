Nigeria: Reps Urge Govt to Begin Emergency Repairs of Roads, Bridges

29 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately commence emergency repairs on all roads and bridges badly affected by rains across the country.

It also urged the ministry to present an action plan that might require any legislative framework for immediate intervention programme to the House Committee on Works.

This followed a motion of urgent importance on the need for emergency repairs of badly failed sections of roads and bridges affected by rainfalls across the country sponsored by Ibrahim Isiaka.

Isiaka said the recent torrential rainfall experienced across the country in the last three months had caused severe damages to over 6,000 kilometers length of roads and many bridges in different parts of the country.

