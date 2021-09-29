Nigeria: Row in Ogun Over Gov, Deputy, Speaker's Foreign Trips

Tongues have continued to wag over the foreign trips of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Daily Trust reports that Abiodun had jetted out of the country shortly after the burial of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun on September 9.

It was gathered that he left for the United Kingdom from where he went to visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The deputy governor also reportedly left the country when Abiodun allegedly asked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, to take charge of the affairs of the state.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, the number three citizen of the state, also departed the state to attend a conference in the United States within the same period.

The trips by the trio have, however, generated huge knocks for the governor and other top government functionaries in the state.

An Ogun State-born lawyer, Festus Ogun, threatened to challenge what he termed as a 'constitutional infraction'.

"Ogun State is on fire but the key leaderships are cooling off abroad abdicating duties. This is a constitutional infraction that will be challenged," Ogun posted on his Facebook page.

Also, the chairman of the PDP in the state, Sikirullahi Ogundele, described the development as "the height of insensitivity to governance."

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, debunked reports that the deputy governor left the state over lack of transfer of power to her.

He, however, said the government has been running in the absence of the governor and his deputy.