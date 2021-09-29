Nigeria: Cholera Kills 2,791 in 28 States, Abuja in 9 Months - NCDC

Cholera has claimed 2, 791 lives in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said.

The NCDC, in a situation report released Tuesday, said a total of 81,413 suspected cases were recorded within the period.

The affected states are: Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara.

"As at 19th September 2021, a total of 81,413 suspected cases including 2,791 deaths (CFR 3.4%) have been reported from 28 states and FCT in 2021

"Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5 - 14 years is the most affected age group for male and female ," the report said.

The centre said of all suspected cases, 50 percent were males and 50 percent, females

It said the national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continued to coordinate the national response.