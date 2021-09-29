Nigeria Set to Implement $750m W/Bank Covid-19 Intervention

29 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Federal Government says the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory are ready to start implementation of the World Bank- assisted $750m Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

Chairman, Federal CARES Technical Committee, Aso Vakporaye, in a statement yesterday, said the World Bank was satisfied with the readiness of the states and the FCT to commence the programme.

He said the World Bank's Country Director in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, had, in a letter to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government had met all the conditions of eligibility of the credit.

The Federal Government had sought the assistance of the World Bank in funding its people-centred Post COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X