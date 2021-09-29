Nigeria: Govt Wants 5G Used to Tackle Insecurity

Security agencies in Nigeria should take advantage of the 5th Generation (5G) network recently approved for deployment by the Federal Government to effectively tackle insecurity, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at a security summit organised by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, themed; 'Synergy: Panacea to Effective Critical Assets and Infrastructure Protection.'

He said: "As part of our efforts to ensure the protection of Critical National Assets, we are working with the Office of the National Security Adviser to come up with an Executive Order to ensure that our Critical National Assets, particularly in the ICT sector are well protected".

He said the government had established three computer emergency centres to fight crimes across the country.

He said: "There is a Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) domiciled in Nigerian Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA), an ngCERRT in the Office of the National Security Adviser and another one established at the Nigerian Communications Commission which will be commissioned on Thursday 30th September 2021."

He said to promote research and development in this regard, the government had also established the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).