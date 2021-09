Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kef reported 1 more COVID-19 death and 8 infections from 122 tests conducted on September 27, bringing the caseload to 19,463, including 19,305 recoveries and 680 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Local Health Directorate.

20 COVID-19 patients are currently staying at the local hospitals, 8 of whom in ICUs, the same source said.