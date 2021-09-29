Somalia: KDF Jets Against Bomb Residential Areas in Gedo

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Reports from the Gedo region in southern Somalia say that Kenyan warplanes have again bombed rural areas inhabited by pastoralists.

The KDF airstrike took place in areas under the El-Wak district which is controlled by the Somali government.

Residents told Shabelle Media Network that the airstrikes inflicted heavy casualties on civilians in the area.

The officials in Jubaland state have not yet commented on the Kenyan military raids.

KDF jets regularly carry out airstrikes in the Lower Juba and Gedo regions of southern Somalia, where AU and Somali forces are battling against Al-Shabaab.