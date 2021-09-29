Ghana: Highlife Music Legend Nana Kwame Ampadu Passes On

Legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu has died at the age of 76 years.

According to one of his grandsons, the "Obra" hitmaker was reported to have died at the Legon Hospital in the early hours of yesterday where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Nana Kwame Ampadu was a household name in Ghana and beyond with his style of music loved by both children and adults.

His musical career spanning over decades of more than 800 accreditation of numerous popular highlife tracks in the country and beyond.

Born at Adiemmra in the Affram Plains in the Eastern Region on March 31, 1945, Nana Kwame composed and recorded songs about money, love and marriage, good citizenship, greed, drunkenness, death, road manners for commercial drivers, effective parenting, social stratification and virtually every aspect of our being in this country.

Tracks like Ebi Ti Yie, Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Obiaa Ba Nnye, Woyoo Woyoo, Mother, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Obra, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, Kwaata and many others were popular at different times.