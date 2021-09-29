Ghana: Kudufia Wins 2nd Mountain Bike Race

Prince Kudufia emerged the winner of the second edition of the Mountain Bike Race held at Ashiyie in Accra on Saturday.

The event which attracted over 70 cyclists across the country, saw Kudufia win the 30km race in a time of 30:40:13secs.

He was followed by Ernest Asamahy who finished in 41:05secs for the second position while Emmanuel Semevor settled for the third position with a time of 41:20secs.

Other categories including the 15km race for riders between the ages of 13-14 was won by Johnson Owusu with a time of 50:35secs while Padmore Danquah and Evans Olemeng settled for the second and third positions, respectively.

In the 11km race (11-12 years), Manan Ayuba came first followed by Lloyd Owusu and Emmanuel Ganyo in second and third positions, respectively.

The 10km race(9-10 years) was won by Forgive Akpalu followed by Ekow Tamakloe and Nayla Torkornoo in second and third positions in that order.

The 5km event (7-8 years) was won by Audrie Torkornoo with Jehuti Yahzid and Aseye Sogbe settling for the second and third positions, respectively.

In the 3km event(5-6 years), Jayden Torkornoo came out tops with James Adjei coming second while the over 50 years event was won by Claran Quinn Salah with Kalmoni Erick Moreau and Serigne Mbaye came second and third in that order.

Speaking after the event, Chief Executive Officer of Emmagee Fitness Center(EFC), organizers of the event, Emmanuel Antwi said, the competition was one of the most patronized race in the country.

"We were overwhelmed with the turnout and the level of competitionfrom the participants," he stated.