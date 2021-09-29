Egypt: Young People Are 'Partners of Present, Hope of Future' - Planning Min

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr Hala el Saeed said young people are "partners of the present and the hope of the future."

"They are also the engine of further development and building," added Saeed while attending the final ceremony of the youth competition of Strengthening Egypt's Family Planning Program (SEFPP).

The State is sparing no effort to empower youth politically and economically and offer all forms of support to them, given the fact that they represent 65% of the total population in Egypt, according to her.

Saeed said the State is further investing in youth and acting to hone their skills by providing more training courses to prepare young leaders in all sectors and meet the needs of the labour market.

The State is also keen on reaching out to youth through direct communication at different kinds of forums, added the minister.

The SEFPP activity will support Egypt in its expressed desire to strengthen its family planning and reproductive health sector by making it more effective and ultimately more sustainable, she said.

The government is acutely aware of the economic and social impact resulting from a rapidly increasing population, she added.