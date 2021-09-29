Egypt: Manpower Min. Witnesses Inking Cooperation Agreement With Cisco

29 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan witnessed on Wednesday the inking ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Manpower and Cisco Egypt company on providing 10,000 training grants in the field of information technology for fresh university graduates to develop their digital and network design skills.

The agreement stipulates establishing cooperation between both sides and starting an initiative to expedite the adoption of digitization in Egypt including developing the digital skills via Cisco Networking Academy and meeting the increasing needs of specialists who have skills in network designing.

After inking the agreement, Saafan asserted the importance of fruitful cooperation between the ministry and Cisco during the coming period.

He urged putting a time plan to implementing the protocol so that both side can follow up and achievement and the training results.

He also thanked Cisco for presenting training services and its cooperation with the ministry.

The Egyptian state is working hard in the field of digital transformation, Saafan said, asserting the necessity of solving any problems facing the protocol to graduate the biggest number of trainees.

He gave directives to include the movable training units so that training reaches the villages in all the Egyptian governorates.

For his part, Director General of Cisco company Ayman el Gohar said that the company is working on increasing the training and cooperation opportunities with all the ministries especially the Ministry of Manpower that is responsible for training the Egyptian youth on the professions needed in the work market.

The protocol targets training 10,000 Egyptian youth in the field of information technology within a year.

