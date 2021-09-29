Egypt Registers 718 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Deaths

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 28/9/021 that 718 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 303,045.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said 39 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 17,263 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 599 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 255,658, the spokesman added.

MENA