Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Minister of Justice

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday 28/9/2021, with Minister of Justice Councillor Omar Marwan.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said the meeting followed up on the implementation of the decisions issued at the recent meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judicial Authorities, as well as efforts towards the ministry's development and the digitalization of the litigation system nationwide.

The President gave directives to exert intensive efforts for the development and digitalization of the litigation system, including the technical development of all courts' buildings and headquarters nationwide.

This is in addition to enhancing the usage of the latest technologies in the courts' work-system in order to speed up and ease litigation procedures for citizens to achieve the highest levels of justice.

The Minister offered an overview of the most prominent achievements regarding the implementation of the latest decisions by the Supreme Council of the Judicial Authorities in June 2021.

Those include in particular the ones related to the appointment of women in the State Council and the public prosecution.

The Minister pointed out to what has been done regarding the transfer of 11 women judges to work in the public prosecution starting next month as well as appointing a number of members from the Administration Prosecution Authority and the Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority next month in the State Council.

The Minister also reviewed the latest preparations for the Egyptian Justice Day celebrations in early October, which will be the first of its kind, coinciding with the judicial New Year and the beginning of women's work in the public prosecution and the State Council. The celebration will see the honouring of distinguished young judges from all judicial authorities.

As for the development of the Ministry of Justice, the minister showcased the latest regarding the hiring of six new assistants in the ministry to enhance the development of various sectors, including courts, legal departments, the media, the House of Representatives and the Senate, healthcare and social care, planning and administrative development, notary and authentication sectors.

