Tunisia: Najla Bouden Romdhane Tasked With Government Formation

Tunis/Tunisia — The President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed on Wednesday tasked Najla Bouden Romdhane with forming the government as soon as possible, pursuant to Decree Law 117 of 2021 dated September 22, 2021 (Article 16) on exceptional measures.

President Saied recalled that this is the first time in Tunisia's history that a woman holds this position.

"This is a historic moment, an honour for Tunisia and a tribute to Tunisian women."

"We will endeavour with firm resolve to combat corruption and fight against the anarchy that reigns in several institutions," he stated.

Kaïs Saïed underlined the need to hasten the formation of the government "in the next few hours or days" in order to focus on the fight against corruption without further delay.

A team that should work to meet the aspirations of Tunisians and their right to health, education, transport and dignity.

Najla Bouden Romdhane holds a doctorate in geology and is a higher education professor at the Tunis National School of Engineering.

She currently serves as the World Bank's Programme Implementation Officer at the Ministry of Higher Education.

In 2016, she was head of the management by objectives unit for the implementation of the higher education reform project.

In 2011, she was appointed Director General in charge of Quality at the Ministry of Higher Education.