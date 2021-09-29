Ethiopia: Revitalizing Addis Via Energetic Cabinet

Following the 6th National Elections held on 21 June 2021, Addis Ababa City Administration formed the new City Council and appointed senior Council's members.

In its first meeting held at Addis Ababa City Hall yesterday,the Council has reappointed Adanech Abiebie as Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration unanimously and designated Council's Speaker and Deputy Speaker. It also assigned new Cabinet members.

Founded at the end of the 19th century, Addis Ababa is the social, economic and political center of Ethiopia. It is also perceived as a capital of Africa.

As other mega cities in the world, Addis Ababa is a melting pot where people of diverse ethnic background, culture and social values as well as geographic origins are living together harmoniously.

The cityis alsodiplomatic hub of Africa, where Africans considered it as their second capitalbecause of its diplomatic and political significance for the continent and even beyond.

Not only that; but the capital is also seat for various regional, continental and international organizations, including AU and UNECA.

However,as many people uttered, the capital cityhas not developed well in accordance to its long age and importance. And even it could notwin its dwellers' expectations at the desired level due to many factors.

Limitations associated with access to safe water, poor drainage and solid waste collection services, weak healthcare and education facilities, unaffordable housing rate coupled withinformal settlements among others arechallenging city's development and making the lives of its residentsmore demanding.

In fact, over the years, several encouraging moveshave been exhibited in changing the narrative of the capital even though a lot remains to be done.In this regard, the newly formed City Council has lots of responsibilities and assignments to be carried out for the years to come.

In yesterday's new council formation ceremony, the reappointed Mayor Adanech Abiebie has vowed to deliver quality services that will be fitting to the position of the metropolis and demands of its residents.

Thus, the councilis duty bound to think about the reality Addis has encountered and come up with clear insightstochange the narration of the capital: make Addis a viable city for its dwellers,to improve their lives, particularly those people in poverty through creating healthier environments, of coursenot only for this, but also for future generations.

The newly appointed cabinet members should work committedly to sustainpeace and security of the city, ensure rule of law and goodgovernance, providequality services, and expand infrastructure and facilities that are critical or desirable to lead safe and healthier life.