Ethiopia: Diasporas Denounce Biden Administration's Undue Pressure On Ethiopia

Members of Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas in Washington DC staged grand rally to denounce the Biden Administration's unwarranted pressure and interference into the internal affairs of Ethiopia on Monday.

The demonstrators said that the US needs to play a constructive role in the peacemaking process through respecting the sovereignty of Ethiopia. "The Biden's Administration has to recognize reliable information and appreciate the efforts the Ethiopian government has been pursuing to ensure peace and stability across the Horn of Africa instead of using terrorist TPLF's propaganda.

"Terrorist TPLF has been committing crimes against humanity through obtaining different assistance from the U.S." they said adding, "Ethiopians and other Africans are struggling to see the elimination of terrorist TPLF for that is the only way peace and stability of the region can be ensured."

Instead of supporting terrorist TPLF, the U.S. and the international community who believe in humanity need to condemn the horrific acts of the terrorist group, they said.

Denouncing the irrelevant interests of the U.S. to bring regime change in Ethiopia, the demonstrators said, "The U.S. needs to respect the election result of June 2021 in which Ethiopians conduct fair, free and democratic election," adding that respecting public voice is respecting democracy.

Likewise, the demonstrators denounced CNN's false and biased reports on Ethiopia through siding with terrorist TPLF and misleading international community concerning Ethiopia.

The demonstrators said that some CNN journalists have been undertaking lobbying activities instead of pursuing professional and ethical reporting.

Explaining the ongoing progress of democracy in Ethiopia, the demonstrators called the U.S. to provide support to see a full-fledged democracy across the Horn of Africa.

The demonstrators vowed to continue supporting the reform administration of Ethiopia that is being led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.