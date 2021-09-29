Ghana: Committee Begins Review of 90-Year-Old Dagbon Constitution

The Committee set up to review the 90-year-old Dagbon Constitution has started work on a second draft of the charter after receiving input on the first draft.

The Committee says it would provide opportunities to stakeholders to assess the document over a period of 1 month to be climaxed with a Dagbon Constitutional Conference.

The current Dagbon Constitution was created under colonial rule in 1930.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for open discussions to help produce a 3rd Draft.

The Lead Consultant to the Dagbon Constitutional Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, made this known to Journalists in Tamale on Monday.

According to stakeholders, the current charter has outlived its purpose having seen the creation of Ghana from the Gold Coast and the birth of 4 Republican Constitutions.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, constituted a committee to come up with a new constitution that reflected the new Dagbon and is more responsive to the times.

The committee said stakeholders have assessed the 1st draft and have made input for the development of the 2nd draft.

Speaking at a media briefing in Tamale, the lead consultant to the committee, Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni, thanked citizens of Dagbon for their support in putting together the 1st draft and urged them to show the same commitment when the 2nd Draft was released.

The final document is expected to guide the conduct of every activity in Dagbon, including succession to skins, promote peace and security, conflict resolution, land management and also enable socioeconomic development.