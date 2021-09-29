Ghana: Kotoko'snkoo Joseph Crosses Carpet to Berekum Chelsea

AFTER 21 years of serving in several capacities in the communication space of famed premiership side Asante Kotoko, Nkoo Joseph, has crossed carpet to Berekum Chelsea.

Effective September 30, this year, Nkoo will now become the new Accra representative of premiership outfit Berekum Chelsea.

The 40-year-old football addict was elected the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of one of Kotoko's supporter councils - Hot Circle 2 in 2000. He later became media committee member of Kotoko's National Circles Council (NCC), Kotoko communications team member (Management), communications team member of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) and communications officer of the BrongAhafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC), among other positions.

Looking thrilled by his new adventure, Nkoo, who is an employee of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), told the Times Sports yesterday that he was going to learn something different administratively.

"In Kotoko, almost all my roles were in the communication department; but now I would be taking up more challenging tasks administratively," he said.

Aside from representing Berekum Chelsea in Accra and its environs - especially during games, Mr. Joseph will also stand in for the CEO in all meetings in his absence.

He is also fully responsible for the branding of the club in the Greater Accra region.

Mr Joseph holds a First Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and a Masters in Accounting from the University of Cape Coast as well as Diploma in Business Studies (Business Administration).

Nkoo, who is the National Coordinator of the SSNIT Player Registration, took the opportunity to appeal to owners of football clubs in the Premier and Division One Leagues (DOL) to "update, reactivate and register" their clubs with SSNIT as required by the Act of Parliament, 2008, Act 766.

He said the SSNIT contribution was mandatory and not optional, and cautioned club owners not to "take things for granted."