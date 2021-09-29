Ghana: GEA Sensitises Stakeholders On Productivity

The Ghana Employers Association (GEA) has organised a one-day workshop for its stakeholders to sensitise them on how to increase productivity in their various organisations. It was held in Accra yesterday.

Participants include professionals from the hospitability industry, catering, tourism, health, transport, education, banking and finance, insurance, manufacturing, petroleum and mining.

The training which brought together about 100 members of the association was part of GEA's annual training programmes, to improve participants' capacity in areas of human resource management, industrial relations, occupational health and safety, employee relations and employment law.

The Head of Research and Communication of GEA, Mr Eugene Abraham, advised members to prioritise the welfare of workers, in order to increase services and productivity.

He noted that, increase in productivity means there would be increased in revenue allocation to support government, as well as increase in wages of workers.

"The Labour Law 2003 (Act 651) Section 98, requires that, during wage negotiations or in collective bargaining negotiations, we should include measures and principles of productivity.

"So, the association realised that there is no framework in place to support the principles of ensuring workers, in as much as they are negotiating for increase in wages, they should also be trained on how to increase productivity.

"GEA is of the view that, productivity is the way to go at the work place, and we encourage businesses to prioritise productivity by encouraging workers with all the necessary logistics," Mr Abraham said.

A consultant from the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), Dr Theophilus Adomako said, the level of the productivity in an organisation determined their success and urged organisations to frequently engage workers on how to increase productivity.