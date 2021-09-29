Ghana Marks World Tourism Day At Wli

This year's World Tourism Day was marked in Wli Afegame in the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region on Monday.

The event dubbed: 'Tourism for inclusive growth', which was under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority and Goldstar Air was aimed at sustaining the gains made in the tourism sector.

Wli Afegame and its adjoining communities as the tourism hub of the Volta Region have tourist sites like Wli Water Falls, Afadjato (Mountains), Tagbo Falls, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Culture Village.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, in a keynote address, reminded stakeholders in the sector about the importance of tourism to the local economy especially in the promotion of employment and urged them to support in the development of tourist sites in their communities.

According to him, the passage of the Tourist Sites Regulation LI 2393 gives the opportunity for communities with potential tourism attraction to partner the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to develop the attraction sites.

That, he noted, offers the GTA, communities, districts, municipals and the traditional authorities the opportunity to manage the sites together and ensure sustainable development.

"This would go a long way to help boost our domestic tourism initiative as we upgrade and commission our tourist sites."

Mr Mark Okraku hinted further that his ministry was committed to sustainable and responsible tourism development and pledged their continuous support for the initiative of the people in the Volta Region and other hard working teams to promote tourism.

He added that the ministry through the implementing Agency, GTA had initiated innovative and progressive interventions which are geared towards sustainable tourism growth and development.

The domestic tourism campaign dubbed: See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana, is promised on developing and consuming our local attractions, local cuisine, dance, fashion and showcase them locally and internationally.

In a speech read on behalf Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), appealed to all stakeholders to collaborate with his agency to develop those undeveloped sites to create employment for the youth

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, in his welcome address, said tourism continues to contribute substantially to the Gross Domestic Product of Ghana, creating jobs and wealth for many and considering the fact that the Volta Region was undeniably the tourism hub of the nation, one can imagine the potentials the region has in development through tourism.

He said unfortunately, development of tourism in the region has been relatively slow adding we had a collaborative effort between state institutions and private sector to positively improve the narrative on tourism development and promotion in the region.

The Member of Parliament for Hohoe Municipality, Peter Amewu, noted that tourism remained one the foreign exchange earner for the country and we need to develop the sites to attract more tourists to the area.

Togbe Ametornu IV, Divisional Chief of Wli Agoviefe, who chaired the function commended the government and other stakeholders for developing many tourist sites in the area but called for good roads to the sites.

Ten people from the community who took part in the Afadjato Hiking Challenge were presented with certificates and cash prizes.