Ghana: Ismael Ashitey Familiarises With NPP Registration Exercises

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has visited five constituencies to familiarise with progress and challenges in the nationwide mass registration exercise of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Places visited were Akyem Oda, Akyem Swedru and Akim Achiase constituencies in the Eastern Region, and Asikuma-Odobeng-Brakwa and Agona West constituencies in the Central Region.

Mr Ashitey, who was also a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, presented an undisclosed amount of money and boxes of pens to the constituency executives, as motivation in registering members in the areas.

Accompanied by former constituency first vice chairman for Tema, Jonathan Tetteh Annan, Ibrahim Ayeboi Tetteh, V16 Coordinator for Greater Accra Region and Isaac Kwame Sarpong, a member of Patriotic Youth Movement of the partyinteracted with members of the party, and urged them to participate in the exercise.

Mr Ashitey said the exercise was crucial to compile register for die-hard members and supporters of the party and those willing to join the NPP and advised the executives to engage, sensitise and educate their constituents on the vision, ideals, ideology and achievements of the party, to persuade those in other political parties in becoming members of the "elephant."

"We have people who are members of the Convention Peoples' Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), and National Democratic Congress (NDC), among others, who have lost hope in their party so it is your duty as constituency executives to identify these people, since you live with them in your neighbourhood, to persuade them to become members.

"These strategies will help us increase our numbers as we prepare for the 2024 general election and I urgeconstituency executives and the polling agents to work wholeheartedly as your commitment, determination and dedication to the party will be rewarded accordingly," Mr Ashitey assured.

The Constituency Chairman for Akim Achiase, Dominic Fobi Boamah, said, so far about 60 per cent of members and supporters in their area had been registered and mentioned funds to transport polling agent executives to some remote areas as a major challenge facing them in the exercise.