Ghana: 6 Perish in Floods... After Torrential Rain

29 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Six persons, including two minors, have been confirmed dead, following Monday's downpour that resulted in flooding of parts of the Kumasi metropolis and environs.

The deaths occurred at Ahenema-Kokoben, Sokoban, Daban Panin and Kromoase.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has deployed its personnel to search for the bodies and as at the time of reporting, one of the bodies of the minors had been retrieved.

Ashanti Regional Administrator for NADMO, Nana Atakora Kodua, confirmed the deaths to the Ghanaian Times.

Throwing some light on the incident, he said at Ahenema-Kokoben, a driver in charge of KIA truck, defied the odds and drove through the flooded road between Ahenema-Kokoben and Anyinam.

Nana Kodua said three young men, on board the truck fell off the vehicle and were carried away by floods.

According to Nana Kodua, the two minors,a nine-year-old boy, hails from Kromoase, and girl nine-year-old girl, hails from Daban Panin, while one other person was from Sokoban.

It is recalled that on June 20, 2021, severe rains hit the metropolis claiming six lives, and a couple was killed when they attempted to cross the bridge over the Sesa River.

Another couple was killed at Ahenema-Kokoben, while 53-year-old woman drowned in the Sesa River.

