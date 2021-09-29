South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Flags Rhodium's Rave in Second Quarter, but the Party Is Now More Subdued

analysis

The latest Quarterly Bulletin of the SA Reserve Bank has flagged the astonishing contribution that rhodium made to SA's platinum group metals exports in the second quarter of this year. But its price now is about half of the $30,000 an ounce it was fetching in March, so the party this quarter is far more subdued.

The SA Reserve Bank's (Sarb's) Quarterly Bulletin is generally backward looking, but it still contains some gems.

One that emerged from its most recent one unveiled on Tuesday for Q2 involved rhodium, part of the platinum group metals (PGMs).

"Rhodium accounted for 53% of total PGM exports in the second quarter of 2021, which was mainly destined for the US and the United Kingdom (UK)," Sarb said.

This is pretty astonishing when one considers that rhodium accounts for only about 7% of PGM production in South Africa.

Rhodium is a key ingredient in the emissions-capping catalysts used for petrol engines, and earlier this year available supplies were woefully short to meet demand that was going through the roof as the auto sector geared up for the global economic rebound from the pandemic-triggered meltdown in 2020.

Rhodium's price in late March reached almost $30,000 an...