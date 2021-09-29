South Africa: Ethekwini Declares Some Beaches Safe After Reduction in E. Coli Levels Following Sewage Leak

28 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

E. coli levels on some beaches in central Durban have been reduced, but activists are concerned that the problem will continue.

There is hope that more Durban beaches may soon be opened after the city was forced to close several after a sewage leak.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Monday said activities at Addington, South and uShaka beaches were back to normal and the city hoped other beaches would open soon.

"The levels of E. coli at Addington, South and uShaka beaches have [decreased] tremendously. As a result, these beaches are now safe for bathing and all other sporting activities," he said.

Mayisela said "teams continue to work tirelessly" to ensure that other beaches that were forced to close, such as those in the north, Bay of Plenty and Blue Lagoon, would reopen soon. He said an update would be issued in due course.

The beaches were closed last week after the water was found to have higher-than-normal levels of E. coli.

Last week, the municipality issued an alert warning to the public that the beaches had been closed for bathing and any other activities. The city said the decision had been made in the interest of residents and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X