South Africa: Ethekwini Declares Some Beaches Safe After Reduction in E. Coli Levels Following Sewage Leak

E. coli levels on some beaches in central Durban have been reduced, but activists are concerned that the problem will continue.

There is hope that more Durban beaches may soon be opened after the city was forced to close several after a sewage leak.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Monday said activities at Addington, South and uShaka beaches were back to normal and the city hoped other beaches would open soon.

"The levels of E. coli at Addington, South and uShaka beaches have [decreased] tremendously. As a result, these beaches are now safe for bathing and all other sporting activities," he said.

Mayisela said "teams continue to work tirelessly" to ensure that other beaches that were forced to close, such as those in the north, Bay of Plenty and Blue Lagoon, would reopen soon. He said an update would be issued in due course.

The beaches were closed last week after the water was found to have higher-than-normal levels of E. coli.

Last week, the municipality issued an alert warning to the public that the beaches had been closed for bathing and any other activities. The city said the decision had been made in the interest of residents and...