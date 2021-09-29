South Africa: Three High School Friends Murdered Execution-Style in Khayelitsha

28 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The joy of three friends celebrating the writing of their final exam paper ended in a triple murder when they were shot execution-style.

High school learners Nolusindiso Bless (17) and her friends 20-year-old Siyasanga Nkasela and 21-year-old Zintle Meloni were shot dead in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Monday.

They were shot in the head and their bodies were discovered in an alley between shacks at the TT Block in Site B. The alley where they were found is a couple of metres wide and the shots were heard from inside the corrugated iron informal structures on both sides of the alley.

Police are investigating the murders of three high school friends who were shot in the head in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday night. This is where residents found their bodies. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said residents discovered the bodies shortly after hearing gunshots at around 8pm on Monday. The motive for the killings has not yet been established.

Nolusindiso attended De Grendel High School, while Nkasela was at Bridgetown High and Meloni at Joe Slovo High. Nolusindiso's mother, Nontobeko Bless, knew her daughter was out celebrating the final exam paper and expected her to come...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X