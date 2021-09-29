South Africa: Three High School Friends Murdered Execution-Style in Khayelitsha

analysis

The joy of three friends celebrating the writing of their final exam paper ended in a triple murder when they were shot execution-style.

High school learners Nolusindiso Bless (17) and her friends 20-year-old Siyasanga Nkasela and 21-year-old Zintle Meloni were shot dead in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Monday.

They were shot in the head and their bodies were discovered in an alley between shacks at the TT Block in Site B. The alley where they were found is a couple of metres wide and the shots were heard from inside the corrugated iron informal structures on both sides of the alley.

Police are investigating the murders of three high school friends who were shot in the head in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday night. This is where residents found their bodies. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said residents discovered the bodies shortly after hearing gunshots at around 8pm on Monday. The motive for the killings has not yet been established.

Nolusindiso attended De Grendel High School, while Nkasela was at Bridgetown High and Meloni at Joe Slovo High. Nolusindiso's mother, Nontobeko Bless, knew her daughter was out celebrating the final exam paper and expected her to come...