South Africa: Govt and Civil Society Join Hands and Resources for Vooma Vaccination Weekend

South Africans and people who live in South Africa will have an opportunity on Friday and Saturday, 1 and 2 October 2021, to protect themselves against COVID-19 in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society.

The public and private health sectors, organised labour and business and community- and faith-based formations will join forces in the vaccination drive themed Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated.

Vaccines are safe and easy to receive. They protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death. And when the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety in social interactions and economic activity.

Vaccines are also free of charge and during Vooma Vaccination Weekend vaccination centres and points - including pop-ups - will be open all day on Friday and Saturday in all corners of the country.

Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, mayors, councillors and leaders from other sectors of society will be out in communities on Friday and Saturday to encourage citizens to access the peace of mind that comes with being vaccinated.

Government and social partners call on South Africans and people living in the country to roll up their sleeves and ensure that at least half a million people are vaccinated this weekend, en route to achieving a national vaccination rate of 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of this year.

Vaccination is also the country's best defence against a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infection.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a call to leaders of all sectors of society and to all South Africans to seize Vooma Vaccination Weekend as an opportunity to ensure the country pushes back COVID-19 and achieves greater safety for all.

The President also sees Vooma Vaccination Weekends as platforms for the nation to honour the efforts of frontline health workers and health service managers, as well as volunteers and other support personnel.

Details of activities will be made public in the coming two days but people are assured that vaccination points will be open close to where they live and the hours of operation will make it convenient for people to use the service.

Government reminds the public that even when we are vaccinated, we still need to mask up, wash our hands, keep a safe distance and observe the regulations that apply under the national state of disaster.