South Africa: The Presidency On Funeral Arrangements of Minister Mondli Gungubele's Son, Karabo Gungubele

press release

The Ministry in the Presidency hereby wishes to advise on the funeral arrangements of Minister Gungubele's son, Mr Karabo Gungubele.

Mr Karabo Gungubele will be laid to rest on Friday, 01 October 2021, in a private burial ceremony attended by close family and friends in Boksburg.

The private burial will be followed by a service in celebration of Karabo's life from 9:00am.

A Drive-Through memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 29 September 2021, from 17:00. The service will be held at the Gungubele residence at 21 Sirus Road, Sunward Park, Boksburg.

The Minister has expressed his deepest gratitude to all who have supported the Gungubele family. "We thank our colleagues in the Executive as led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, our colleagues from the various political formations, the media, as well as all South Africans who have sent their condolences to the family. Your messages of love and support have truly been a source of comfort", said Minister Gungubele.

For further details on the attendance of these services, kindly contact Ms Nozuko Vundla on +27 66 235 3348.