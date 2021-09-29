South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Health Welcomes Siu Report On Digital Vibes Contract

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, notes and welcomes the release of the Special Investigative Unit's (SIU's) report into the investigation of the Department of Health on the Digital Vibes (Pty) Ltd contract.

Dr Jacobs said: "We welcome the report and the committee is looking forward to its engagements with the Department of Health on the matter. The committee will, among other things, hear the department's plan of action following the release of the report."

Dr Jacobs will write to the Minister to arrange a meeting where the committee will get a briefing from the department on the report. As Parliament is on recess, Dr Jacobs will write to the Chair of Chairs to request permission for the committee to convene this meeting.