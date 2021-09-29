South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Health Welcomes Siu Report On Digital Vibes Contract

29 September 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, notes and welcomes the release of the Special Investigative Unit's (SIU's) report into the investigation of the Department of Health on the Digital Vibes (Pty) Ltd contract.

Dr Jacobs said: "We welcome the report and the committee is looking forward to its engagements with the Department of Health on the matter. The committee will, among other things, hear the department's plan of action following the release of the report."

Dr Jacobs will write to the Minister to arrange a meeting where the committee will get a briefing from the department on the report. As Parliament is on recess, Dr Jacobs will write to the Chair of Chairs to request permission for the committee to convene this meeting.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X