South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 28 Septembe

press release

As at 1pm on 28 September 2021, the Western Cape had 6 818 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 518 458 COVID-19 cases to date and 491 920 recoveries.

By 5pm on 27 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 797 405 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 26 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

CTICC Vaccination Site of Hope has administered 100 000 vaccines

Today, the CTICC Vaccination Site of Hope has reached a milestone of having administered 100 000 vaccines to members of the public. The 100 000th person to receive a vaccine at the CTICC was Mr Marume Alois.

On 24 Jne 2021, the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town, together with Discovery Health jointly launched the mass vaccination site. This is part of our commitment to ensuring that each person has the opportunity to be vaccinated in a safe and conveniently located setting.

We often receive excellent feedback from those who are vaccinated here. I thank each official and each stakeholder for ensuring world-class service delivery, particularly from this site.

To those of you who have not yet gotten vaccinated, I encourage you to make use of any one of our world-class vaccination sites. It is safe to get vaccinated and we know that getting vaccinated offers excellent protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death.