South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Authorises Release of Siu Investigation Into Digital Vibes Matter

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised publication of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit into the National Department of Health's award of a National Health Insurance media campaign and subsequent COVID-19 communications to Digital Vibes.

President Ramaphosa received a report and referral on the Digital Vibes matter from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in early July 2021.

The Presidency subsequently sent third-party notices to all persons or entities referred to in the report, so they could have an opportunity to object to its publication or part thereof.

This was done in the interest of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), following a number of PAIA applications by persons and parties who wished to have sight of the report.

The report is available on The Presidency website, www.thepresidency.gov.za