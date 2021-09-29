Africa: Water Security - Circular Economy the Way Forward for a Sustainable South Africa, Delegates Tell Webinar

analysis

South Africa needs to aim for a circular economy to ensure sustainable water energy, food security and water resources, say government departments.

A circular economy, a system aimed at maximising the use of resources and reducing waste by making the best possible use of it, was the way to ensure sustainable water energy, food security and water resources in South Africa, said Dr Henry Roman of the Department of Science and Innovation.

A webinar hosted on 23 September by the Government Communication and Information System with the Department of Science and Innovation, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the National Press Club, reflected on the state of wastewater treatment plants in South Africa.

The webinar also dealt with innovation initiatives to address wastewater challenges facing South Africa from a national and municipal perspective and deliberated on scientific research knowledge and insights to ensure water security in the country.

Roman said a circular economy had been identified as one of the nine priorities in the government's white paper informing the Department of Science and Innovation's decadal plan.

"The plan is talking about water management, flood risks, extreme weather, water security, all linked to food security. All this is also impacted...